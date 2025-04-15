Chestermere High Students Ready to Rock the Stage with Grease

Students at Chestermere High School’s Fine Arts Academy are in the final stages of preparing for their annual spring musical, and this year, they’re bringing a classic to life.

A full-scale production of Grease will hit the stage at the end of May, showcasing the talents of dozens of students across multiple disciplines. From acting and singing to choreography, set design, costumes, and makeup, it’s a true community effort within the school.

Drama teacher Christine Fulthorpe, who co-founded the Fine Arts Academy three years ago alongside fellow teacher Jessica Ploughman, said the students have been working tirelessly to bring the beloved musical to life.

“With my class, they’re responsible for doing all of the stage acting, and I let the students orchestrate their own choreography as well,” Fulthorpe explained. “It’s incredible to watch them take ownership of the production and really make it their own.”

The Fine Arts Academy, which continues to grow in popularity each year, covers multiple aspects of performance, including pit band and technical theatre. Students in the technical theatre program have been hard at work designing the many intricate sets needed for Grease.

“The technical theatre class has quite a difficult task designing sets because there are so many different scenes,” Fulthorpe said. “There’s a track scene, two different bedrooms, the diner — the class has been working hard to bring everything to life.”

The show is scheduled for five performances at Chestermere High School:

Tuesday, May 27 – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 29 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 – 7:00 p.m.

Grade 12 student Natalia Davis, one of the performers, said being part of the Fine Arts Academy has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her high school years.

“It’s one of the most welcoming communities a person can be a part of,” Davis said. “Everyone supports each other, and we all have a role in making something special.”

The production also highlights collaboration across different school programs. Costumes for the musical are being designed by students in the school’s fashion studies program, while students from the cosmetology program are responsible for providing theatrical makeup.

Ben Sherick, communications officer for Rocky View Schools, praised the Academy for offering students a comprehensive fine arts education experience, noting that it builds teamwork, leadership, and real-world creative skills.

Tickets for Grease will be available online through a third-party vendor in the coming weeks, and will also be sold at the door for each performance.

For Chestermere residents looking for a fun evening filled with music, energy, and classic ‘50s flair, the students at Chestermere High are ready to deliver a show you won’t want to miss.

