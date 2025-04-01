Rosebud production of The Foreigner

Rosebud’s local theatre scene recently played host to Larry Shue’s acclaimed play, The Foreigner, a laugh-out-loud comedy that delivered both clever wordplay and physical humor reminiscent of classic TV shows like the Carol Burnett show. This production managed to capture the essence of Shue’s work, which has been delighting audiences since its debut in the mid-1980s at the Humana Festival of New American Plays. Its enduring popularity lies in its ability to mix wit with visual gags and heartfelt moments that resonate with today’s audience.

Set entirely in a single, unpretentious room, the stage design and lighting provided the perfect canvas for the action. The minimalist set, complete with subtle details that invited the audience to feel like a “fly on the wall,” allowed every character’s nuance to shine through. The lighting worked seamlessly with the set, merging together like old friends sharing a playful game of tennis, elevating the overall atmosphere of the performance.

The cast for this production was a diverse and dynamic ensemble including Ian Farthing, Nathan Schmidt, Shelly-Ann Morgan, Jordan Cuthill, Lacey Edward, Brent Gill, Jack Loney, and Hayley Rosenbau. Their performances were a testament to the power of ensemble work, with each actor’s timing and delivery contributing to a cohesive and spirited portrayal of Shue’s humor-infused narrative. Watching these talented performers interact felt like observing a well-oiled machine, where every smile and pause was in perfect synchrony, enhancing both the comedic and heartfelt moments of the play.

A standout performance came from the actor portraying the Foreigner—a character who communicates in an incomprehensible language yet speaks volumes through expressive gestures and visual comedy. His performance, a blend of scripted precision and spontaneous ad-libbing, had the audience in constant anticipation. His use of varied vocal tones evoked the charm of an old radio show, and his impeccable physical humor brought an extra layer of joy to the performance. The visual gags and carefully timed tics turned potential language barriers into opportunities for laughter and connection, reminding us that humor can be a universal language.

Beyond the laughter, The Foreigner carries a subtle but profound message. The play explores themes of self-discovery and the unifying power of human connection, suggesting that regardless of our backgrounds or where we come from, we all share common ground. This sentiment is perfectly in tune with the values of Chestermere, where community spirit and inclusivity are held in high regard.

The production was not only an exhibition of technical brilliance in stage design and performance but also a celebration of the simple, joyous moments that bring people together. With its blend of light humor and a deeper message, The Foreigner left the audience with a warm, uplifting feeling—a reminder of the enduring human capacity to connect, laugh, and grow together. For theatre lovers in Chestermere, this production was a must-see event that promises to resonate well beyond the final curtain call.

