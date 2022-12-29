John Peake Park Christmas tree drop-off now open

12 hours ago
245 Views
2 Min Read

Real Christmas trees can be dropped off until Jan. 29.

Chestermere residents can properly dispose of their real Christmas trees by dropping them off at John Peake Park recycle until the end of January.

Real trees can be dropped off at John Peake Park near the boat launch any time after the holidays between Dec. 26 and Jan. 29.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations including tinsel from the tree prior to dropping it off, and not to drop off fake trees or trees in plastic bags.

The city parks department is not accepting trees at the Community Operations and Eco Centre yard.

Recycling Christmas trees not only keeps them out of landfills, but it also helps in city-wide gardening projects, as the city parks department chips the recycled trees, and creates mulch.

“The trees are fed through our chipper and turned into mulch that is then used around the city in shrub beds. Mulch is also made available in small quantities for residents to pick up at the Eco Centre during the summer months. Mulch is used to retain moisture and reduce weed growth,” Parks Coordinator, Alison Ciupa said. “Keeping Christmas trees out of the waste stream by recycling them into mulch is better for the environment. Many Christmas trees come from tree farms, so it is a more sustainable process from start to finish.” 

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Do you have a news tip or story idea for the Chestermere Anchor? We'd like to hear from you. Contact us

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

1

inherit