Library update – Valentine’s Day storytime



Provincial Restrictions

Library capacity is limited to 1/3 fire code occupancy.

For more details, click the following link: https://www.alberta.ca/covid-19-public-health-actions.aspx.

Curbside Service

Curbside Service is still available. If you would like to get your holds in a no-contact manner, please call us at the library to set up a pick-up time. Give us a call when you arrive so that we can wheel out a cart with your holds already checked out to you.

Bi-Weekly Courier Service

Don’t forget about our bi-weekly Courier Service for deliveries within the Chestermere City Limits. If you are unable to make it to the library, just give us a call by Thursday, February 17 for delivery on Friday, February 18, 2022, between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Winter programming Session 1 has been cancelled. Check our website and Facebook page for updates on Session 2.

Special Drop-In Valentine’s Day Storytime – Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 10:15 am

Join our Executive Director for this special storytime.



You can also listen to Storytime on CFTR, Chestermere’s New Radio Station.

Parenting2Go

Our Parenting2Go backpacks contain books, activities, and other resources to help families start the conversation around difficult topics. Topics include, but are not limited to Divorce, Pandemic, Vaccination, Truth and Reconciliation.

Featured Artist – Barb Jeffrey

Local artist, Barb Jeffrey, is currently our featured artist. Her joyful artwork is up on our walls for 6 weeks. Check it out when you are in the library. Some of her works are for sale, but don’t wait too long, as some have already been sold.

Library Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what is happening at the library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com