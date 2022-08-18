More funding and support on the way for schools

Schools across the province will have more support this upcoming school year.

The provincial government is providing school authorities with additional funding to support teacher salaries, address enrolment growth, and support francophone education, a government of Alberta media release said.

Staffing projections show up to 1,600 more teachers and support staff for the upcoming school year, including up to 800 more teachers and principals.

“I’m thrilled to see more teachers and educational assistants will be hired in the coming school year. Alberta’s school board reserve policy has played an important role in directing today’s education dollars towards today’s students,” Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said.

The increased staffing levels will be supported by operating reserves for the upcoming school year.

LaGrange approved 64 requests to use operating reserves for the 2022/23 school year, including $88 million in requests for reserves to be allocated to staffing, instruction and educational assistants, the release said.

By the end of the school year, the maximum operating reserve amounts will be set for school boards, to ensure public dollars go towards educational purposes in the same year.

The provincial government is also providing an additional $50 million in 2022/23 to cover bargaining agreements with teachers, the release said.

“The Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA) appreciates that the government will provide funding for the recently ratified teacher bargaining agreements in addition to providing targeted support for enrolment growth as school boards face rapidly increasing student populations. This funding will help offset pressures and enable boards to address operational needs while they continue to make informed decisions in support of students and their local school communities across Alberta,” ASBA president Marilyn Dennis said.

More than $7 million will be allocated to school authorities experiencing significant growth, through an enrolment growth grant.

“The Association of Independent Schools & Colleges in Alberta appreciates the additional funding that is being allocated to school authorities that are seeing significant growth. The Supplemental Enrolment Grant will allow schools to better meet the needs of a growing student population, and ensure their students receive an educational experience that prepares them for future success,” Association of Independent Schools and Colleges of Alberta president Abraham Abougouche said.

Nearly $5 million will also be provided to francophone school boards through an updated francophone equivalency grant, the release said.