Multiple Southern Alberta RCMP detachments arrest property offender

The Strathmore, Three Hills, Airdrie, and Olds RCMP detachments worked together to catch a property offender.

On Aug. 20 at approximately 1:40 p.m., Strathmore RCMP members were notified of two stolen vehicles that fled from Three Hills after a member attempted a traffic stop, an RCMP media release said.

The stolen vehicles headed south on Highway 21, while an unmarked unit followed one of the vehicles, a black 2010 pickup truck.

The vehicle travelled west and back to Highway 21 North through a rural area in Airdrie, continuing west on Highway 27 toward Olds.

The Olds RCMP detachment members deployed a tire deflation device east of Highway 2 and disabled the vehicle. The driver continued to drive the truck on flat tires westbound until it couldn’t be operated, the release said.

A Strathmore member took the offender into custody, while Olds members cleared the vehicle.

The truck was recovered with stolen property and illicit substances.

The offender, 37-year-old Mitchell Engler of Innisfail was taken to the Strathmore detachment where he was charged with 15 new offences and remanded in custody.

His charges include flight from a peace officer, failure to comply with condition of probation, failure to comply with condition of release order, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

At the time of his arrest, Engler was subject to a driving prohibition, bound by two probation orders, and two other release orders for 25 outstanding charges involving drugs, failure to comply with conditions, prohibited driving, and property offences, the release said.

“While we are observing an increase in property crime, so too are the efforts of our front-line members. The proactive effort to identify criminal activity and coordination between four detachments to apprehend this offender exemplifies the professionalism of our members proudly serving Albertans,” Strathmore S/Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said.