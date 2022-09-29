Municipal Affairs reviewing Chestermere’s governance inspection report

The inspection report into the City of Chestermere’s governance has been submitted to Alberta Municipal Affairs for review.

“There will be an opportunity for Chestermere council to review the inspection report confidentially and provide feedback to the minister,” Press Secretary Municipal Affairs Scott Johnston told Anchor Media. “Based on the report and any responses provided by the council, the minister will determine the next steps concerning the findings of the inspection.”

The timing of the next steps is yet to be determined, but Municipal Affairs will share the outcomes of the inspection with Chestermere residents.

The review and inspection was first initiated after Municipal Affairs was made aware of concerns and irregularities within municipal governance and administration.

In March, a letter was sent to the city informing them that department officials would review the municipality to have a better understanding of issues and determine if any further intervention was necessary and if further action was required.

After the preliminary review of the City of Chestermere was completed, an inspection was ordered by the Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver.

An independent contractor was appointed to carry out the inspection into the management, administration, and operations of the City of Chestermere, and determine whether any legislative contraventions, or improper conduct occurred, Johnston said.

The inspection addressed issues identified such as members of council acting alone and outside of a council resolution, members of council performing administrative functions and duties, code of conduct infractions, improper council meeting procedures and conduct, and the sale of municipal property not in accordance with the Municipal Government Act (MGA).

Municipal affairs agreed to begin the inspection in the last week of May, a City of Chestermere statement said.

“Chestermere City Council is dedicated to complete transparency, and we welcome this inspection,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said in the statement. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to address these claims, clear the air, and emerge with a solid understanding of best practices moving forward.”

This is a continuing story. Watch for follow-up stories.