NATIONAL POLICE WEEK RECOGNIZING RCMP MEMBERS

2 days ago
The week encourages new connections between law enforcement and residents.

Alberta RCMP members’ work is being recognized during National Police Week.

May 15 marked the start of National Police Week, an annual celebration that encourages new connections between police and Albertans, an RCMP media release said.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police hosts the annual campaign to highlight that police officers are community members in addition to being members of the policing community.

“Policing is about working with people, building community and earning trust, each and every day,” Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP said. “National Police Week is an opportunity to recognize the police professionals working together with the citizens and communities we serve. Policing requires dedication, commitment, and sacrifice, and I am proud to work alongside Alberta RCMP employees who work tirelessly to uphold the safety and well-being of all Albertans.”

This year, the week’s theme is “Connected to Our Communities,” and to celebrate, the Alberta RCMP is sharing profiles of members from detachments across the province on social media.

The Alberta RCMP anticipate that the member profiles will give Albertans an opportunity to better understand detachment members, why they chose a career in law enforcement, their favourite part of working in their community, and a favourite memory from working.

“I joined the RCMP to show my appreciation and gratitude for our great country and its citizens. As a first-generation immigrant, it was important for me to contribute back to Canada,” Calgary Cst. Omid Nezami said.

“I work throughout southern Alberta and love working with, and learning about, all the diverse people, communities, and newcomers to Canada. I am able to promote the RCMP in a very honourable and positive way, which is a great feeling for me,” Airdrie Cpl. Geordie Simpson said.

