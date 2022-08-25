Parking restrictions for Marina Drive now in effect

The City of Chestermere has implemented parking restrictions for a section of Marina Drive.

The parking restriction is a permanent decision to address road safety concerns, the city’s website said.

The affected roadway is the south side between the intersection of Windermere Drive and the entrance to existing businesses, including Lifepath Wellness and the Chestermere Bottle Depot.

“Parked cars on both sides of the road along this section of Marina Drive cause visibility concerns for drivers while navigating the bend in the roadway,” Interim City Director Cameron Wong said. “Additionally, parking congestion makes clearing this roadway in the winter months hazardous for drivers and city staff.”

Although the parking restrictions can be inconvenient for residents who park along the roadway, the city is encouraging residents to use side street parking or find alternative arrangements further down Marina Drive or along Windermere Drive.

Under Chestermere’s Traffic Control Bylaw, parking in a no-parking zone could result in a ticket or towing the vehicle, the website said.

For the full bylaw, visit, https://www.chestermere.ca/DocumentCenter/View/17747/036-20-Traffic-Control-Bylaw-210617?bidId=.