Parks department flooding ice for rinks

The City of Chestermere’s Parks department is working to prepare ice rinks for the upcoming winter.

“The first week of flooding is a crucial part of the process,” the City of Chestermere’s website said. “These initial floods ensure a solid base layer of ice while also protecting the liners that were installed.”

The city is now asking for all residents to stay off of the ice rinks until signage is removed, and the city announces the official opening dates for each rink for the season.

Outdoor public ice rinks include the Kinniburgh Rink, St. Gabriel Archangel School Rink, Alta-Link Rink, McIvor Rink, Anniversary Park Lake Rinks, and The Landing Lake Rinks.

When the ice rinks are officially opened, users are encouraged to wear a helmet and protective padding, and if under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult.

Before using the lake rinks, users are asked to check the ice thickness to ensure that it’s safe for use. Ice depth information is updated weekly on the City of Chestermere’s website at, https://www.chestermere.ca/108/Lake-Activities.

The city does not plow rinks on the weekends or on holidays and is not responsible for loss or injury to users, or property.