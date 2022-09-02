Paving project on Township Road 240 to start Tuesday

Paving on Township Road 240 west of Rainbow Road will begin on Sept. 6.

The section of road affected leads to the entrance of the Waterford Estates subdivision.

The paving project is expected to take one month to complete.

Accommodation will be given to the affected residents, the City of Chestermere website said.

The road will remain open, and traffic control will be provided.

The City of Chestermere is reminding drivers to watch for signage and adjust their speed accordingly when in the area.

Residents who have any questions or concerns about the paving project are asked to reach out to the project contact from Idea Group Inc., Mohammed Al Saed.

View the PDF Traffic Control Plan, on the City of Chestermere website.