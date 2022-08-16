Police Briefs: July 29 – Aug. 12

Break and Enter – 1

Theft of Motor Vehicle – 3

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Over $5000.00 – 0

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Under $5000.00 – 0

Theft Under $5000.00 from Motor Vehicle – 3

Other Theft Under $5000 – 10

Other Theft Over $5000 – 1

Mischief – 7

Mental Health Act – 6

Enrollments in the CAPTURE Program – 92

RCMP remove impaired driver from Chestermere roads

On Aug. 5, the Chestermere RCMP received reports of an impaired driver driving within the city.

RCMP members located the vehicle and through an investigation, it was learned that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A youth was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, and Child and Family Services was notified.

Charges were laid and the vehicle was towed.

RCMP investigate armed robbery at local pharmacy

On Aug. 6 at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Chestermere RCMP responded to an armed robbery with a handgun at Universal Health Pharmacy.

The suspects were identified as two dark-skinned males and one dark-skinned female.

Suspects fled in a black Toyota Highlander which was reported stolen from Calgary earlier that day.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen encourages the public to contact the Chestermere RCMP complaint line at 403-204-8900, or by contacting the detachment through email at KChestermereService@rcmp-grc.gc.ca if they have any information on this case.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online, at https://calgarycrimestoppers.org.

RCMP respond to attempted break and enter at Gas Plus

On Aug. 9 at approximately 4 a.m., the Chestermere RCMP responded to an attempted break and enter at Gas Plus.

The suspects attempted to break through the locked shutter but were unsuccessful at getting in.

RCMP obtained surveillance footage.

The suspects were described as two males and one female. They were observed driving a black 1500 Dodge Ram.

This case is still under investigation.

S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen encourages the public to contact the Chestermere RCMP complaint line at 403-204-8900, or by contacting the detachment through email at KChestermereService@rcmp-grc.gc.ca if they have any information about the break and enter.

RCMP respond to increase of mental health calls

The Chestermere RCMP responded to six Mental Health calls over two weeks.

Some of the calls included apprehension under the Mental Health Act and transportation to a healthcare facility for assessment.

“The Chestermere RCMP acknowledges the impact the past few years have had on each of us. We are here to help, and if you need assistance in identifying resources the RCMP can help you identify what is available in your area,” S.Sgt/Kathy Klassen said.

RCMP want to ensure youth in the community are aware of immediate resources available in times of crisis, such as the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, the Distress Centre at 1-403-266-4357, and the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642.

RCMP continue lake patrols

The RCMP is continuing regular lake patrols through the summer.

Through the patrols, RCMP members are ensuring all lake users have the proper safety equipment, and proper documentation.

There have been no reported major incidents this summer.

The RCMP is encouraging all lake users to always practice water and boat safety.

CAPTURE Program helping RCMP conduct investigations

The Chestermere RCMP are encouraging residents to register their home surveillance cameras under the CAPTURE Program.

The program helps RCMP when conducting investigations in the area and assists RCMP in reaching crime prevention goals in the community.

To register for the CAPTURE Program, visit https://www.chestermerecapture.ca/.

Security Screw Program deterring property criminals

Chestermere residents can deter crimes of opportunity by joining the RCMP’s Security Screw Program.

The program is another crime prevention measure that decreases resident’s chances of having their license plates stolen.

The security screws are available at the Chestermere RCMP, Chestermere Fire Services, Tire Craft, Chestermere Lake Registry and Jiffy Lube.

Once installed, property criminals will have difficulty removing a license plate without detection or causing noticeable damage to the license plate and will likely move on.

To have the security screws removed, stop by the RCMP detachment or a participating location.