Police Briefs: June 17 – June 30

Local businesses victim to series of break and enters

The Chestermere RCMP detachment have responded to seven break and enters to business within a couple of weeks.

During the early morning hours on June 19, RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at Star Liquor and Wine Boutique.

Members attended and cleared the building and then meet with the key holder on location.

It was identified that suspects had gained entry to the rear doors and stole money from the cash register along with bottles of liquor.

Surveillance footage was obtained, and RCMP are continuing to investigate.

On June 20, RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at West Creek Pub.

Members attended and found the property representative was already on the scene.

The front glass door had been smashed, and it was determined the suspect/s were no longer at the location.

A small amount of money was missing along with a set of keys.

RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident.

On June 22, Chestermere RCMP responded to three break and enters to businesses.

Suspects gained access to Chestermere Law LLP by breaking a back door and taking a framed signed hockey jersey, a purse and snacks.

The second break and enter was to Bud Mart Cannabis where the front door had been smashed. However, it did not appear that the suspects were able to gain full access to the building.

The third break and enter was at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Suspects gained access through the front entrance. The glass door to the main office was smashed, and the store window was damaged with cash found on the ground.

On June 22, there was also a break and enter to a residence reported, where suspects entered a garage and stole an electric bike.

Video was obtained and the investigation is ongoing.

On June 27, RCMP responded to two break and enters to businesses.

The first was at the Chestermere Recreation Center. RCMP attended and cleared the building.

Through video surveillance it was determined that four youth had entered the building and were playing on the ice, no damage was reported.

The youth were identified and honest with their involvement.

The RCMP later received a complaint of a break and enter at a barber shop in the Chestermere Plaza.

Suspects smashed the front door and stole several items, and cash.

Video surveillance was obtained, and RCMP are investigating.

“Chestermere RCMP has seen an increase in break and enters in the business communities. We encourage business owners to ensure a key holder is listed with their alarm company and to attend the location of the alarm if its triggered,” S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said. “Request police presence. This helps police with access, if required, determining if anything is missing and immediately obtaining video surveillance footage. High-quality business surveillance systems are an excellent way to help deter criminals from targeting your business, in the event they do vandalize the business the surveillance footage will be good quality and may assist police in locating a suspect.”

Anyone with information regarding the break and enters is encouraged to contact the Chestermere RCMP complaint line at 403-204-8900, or by contacting the detachment through email at KChestermereService@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Program at 1-800-222-8477 or online, https://calgarycrimestoppers.org

Chestermere RCMP receive complaint of intoxicated female

On June 18, RCMP responded to a call of an unknown intoxicated female sleeping on the front porch of a residence.

The female believed she was in Calgary and was arrested for public intoxication and lodged until her identity was determined and was sober.

RCMP respond to mental health calls

Chestermere RCMP have responded to ten Mental Health calls.

Some calls included apprehension under the Mental Health Act and transportation to a healthcare facility for assessment.

“RCMP acknowledge the strain the past few years has had on each of us. We are here to help, and if you need assistance in identifying resources the RCMP can help you identify what is available in your area,” S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said.

Chestermere RCMP want to ensure youth in the community are aware of resources that are available to them in time of crisis, such as the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, the Distress Center at 1-403-266-4357, and the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642.

Residents encouraged to enroll in Capture Program

Chestermere residents are encouraged to enroll in the Capture Program, to protect their property, family, and community.

Security cameras are registered with the Capture Program and can help RCMP when conducting investigations.

“By registering your camera, you are taking an active role in deterring crime and assisting the RCMP with their overall crime prevention goals in your community,” S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said.

To register for the Capture Program visit, https://www.chestermerecapture.ca/.

Residents encouraged to participate in crime prevention program

Chestermere residents are encouraged to decrease their chances of having their license plates stolen by participating in the Security Screw Program.

The security screws are available at the Chestermere RCMP, Chestermere Fire Services, Tire Craft, Chestermere Lake Registry and Jiffy Lube.

Once installed, property criminals will have difficulty removing a license plate without detection or causing noticeable damage to the license plate and will most likely move on.

When your vehicle is sold or you want to remove your license plate, simply attend the Chestermere RCMP Detachment or participating location to have it removed.