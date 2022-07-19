Positive Ticketing Program recognizing local youth

Synergy and the Chestermere RCMP are recognizing youth in the community for positive behaviour with the Positive Ticketing Program.

The program was designed to improve mental health by recognizing youth for positive behaviour, encouraging community engagement, and developing healthy relationships between youth and protective services, Synergy Community Development and Operations Manager Coralee McIntosh said.

Officers are actively looking for youth who display positive behaviours in schools, and in the community, and will award them a ticket with a gift card or a certificate.

“Youth can be recognized for doing a lot of good things in the community. Tickets have been given to youth for wearing their bike helmet, picking up litter in the park, volunteering at an event, or driving responsibly,” McIntosh said.

Youth can also be nominated by their school to receive a positive ticket. Teachers can nominate students for volunteering in the classroom, helping other students, or leading initiatives in their school.

“Youth don’t have to do anything big to receive a ticket,” McIntosh said. “It is really about letting youth know that we recognize their positive contributions in the community and encourage them to make good choices.”

Every year, the Positive Ticketing Committee hosts one draw for the youth who received a positive ticket throughout the year. Each ticket has a link to a survey, and the youth who complete the survey can enter their name into the draw.

This year, over 200 positive tickets were handed out by RCMP and Community Peace Officers.

There were over 24 names in the draw for three prizes this year, including a Fitbit Lite, a salon package from Great Clips, and a $50 gift certificate to VRkade.

“The draw went very well,” McIntosh said.

Chestermere RCMP Sgt. Joe Stubbs, Rocky the Raccoon from Rocky View Schools (RVS) and Safety Bear from the RCMP also joined members from Stepping Stones to Mental Health and Synergy to make the draw.

“This program benefits youth in a number of ways. For some youth, receiving a positive ticket is the first time they have been recognized or awarded for anything. It is a reminder that people are paying attention and seeing the great things they are doing in the community and at school. A positive ticket is a small gesture of gratitude, but it can make someone’s day or week,” McIntosh said.

Adding, “The program is also an opportunity for youth to have positive interactions with enforcement officers, making it easier to approach officers when out in the community or in times of need.”

The program wouldn’t be possible without the donations from local businesses, as each ticket includes a gift card, coupon, or small free item from a Chestermere business.

“We would like to thank all of the local businesses who continue to support this program and recognize youth in our community,” McIntosh said.

For more information about the program visit www.yoursynergy.ca/positive-ticketing-program or email Synergy at chestermerepositiveticketing@gmail.com.