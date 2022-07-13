Province updates COVID-19 PCR testing program

The province is updating the COVID-19 PCR testing program.

PCR testing will be provided for Albertans who are the most at risk of severe illness, or those who live or work in high-risk settings, a Government of Alberta media release said.

On July 18, eligibility and operational changes came into effect. Under the changes, tests to inform clinical treatment will need a referral from a medical professional and some testing locations will change.

“We are taking steps to build on the foundation we have in place for dealing with other respiratory viruses. These updates to our PCR testing program help facilitate care closer to Albertans’ medical homes, allow us to direct Alberta’s testing capacity toward those who are most at risk, and allow some healthcare workers who have been deployed to assessment centres for the last two years to return to their regular roles to support other health services,” Minister of Health Jason Copping said.

The Alberta Health Services (AHS) online assessment tool will still be available to book appointments at AHS sites for Albertans who meet the testing eligibility criteria, live or work in a high-risk setting, or are referred by a medical professional.

Albertans who require a PCR test to inform their care will need a referral from a clinician and includes individuals with symptoms who may be eligible for outpatient treatment, individuals with symptoms who are pregnant, and individuals who have been referred for a test as part of their medical assessment, the release said.

“Clinicians will determine the best testing option for their patients, which could include rapid testing at home or in a clinic, in-clinic swabbing with the sample sent to the lab for PCR testing or a referral to an AHS site for testing,” the release said.

Albertans who live or work in high-risk settings can continue to self-refer through the AHS assessment tool which includes individuals with symptoms who live or work in isolated and remote First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities, healthcare and continuing care workers, and workers in specific high-transmission risk settings.

Individuals living or working in isolated and remote First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities will also continue to be able to access testing in their community, the release said.

While individuals who live or stay in high-transmission risk settings will be able to access testing on-site at their location.

Rapid testing is available for all Albertans, and kits are available at pharmacies across the province.

“Over the summer and into the fall, Alberta can expect to see waves of COVID-19 continue, along with the increased transmission of other respiratory viruses like influenza. I would like to remind Albertans of the importance of monitoring for symptoms, staying home when sick and, for those eligible for treatment, quickly accessing rapid or PCR testing when sick,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.