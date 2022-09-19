RCMP charge man in connection with 2013 Strathmore homicide

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has laid charges in connection with the homicide of a 63-year-old in 2013.

In March 2013, the remains of a 63-year-old Leonard Wolf Ear, from Siksika Nation were found in a rural location near Strathmore.

On March 11, 2013, the Strathmore RCMP received a report in the early morning hours that an unidentified male was deceased in a field south of Highway 1 close to the Orchard Park Industrial area.

On March 13, 2013, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Investigators from Calgary and Strathmore RCMP were working together to investigate the case, and asking anyone with information to contact the Strathmore RCMP detachment.

On Sept. 16, RCMP arrested 43-year-old Roy Stimson Junior, of Siksika Nation.

Stimson was charged with Second Degree Murder and has been remanded in custody with his next court appearance set for October at the Strathmore Provincial Court.

“These investigations are often complex and take a significant amount of effort to lead to an arrest and subsequent prosecution. The victims of these tragic events are never forgotten,” Constable Todd Simon of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said.