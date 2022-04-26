RCMP investigate liquor store break and enter

Chestermere RCMP is investigating a break and enter that occurred Tuesday morning.

On April 19, at 3:18 a.m., RCMP received a report of a break and enter at the Global Liquor store.

The suspects fled before police arrival, but the investigation revealed they broke the glass and pried the door open and stole liquor, before leaving the area in a truck.

The suspects smashed the door to the LakeMed Clinic, and destroyed the elevator handle, but did not go into the clinic upstairs.

The vehicle the suspects fled in is described as a pick-up truck, possibly a ford, dark in colour, and has an extended cab with a long box.

The first suspect is described as a male with long dark hair and bangs, wearing a hoodie and a mask, the second suspect is described as a male with a thin moustache, wearing a light hoodie and jacket.

If you have information on this crime or those responsible, please contact the Chestermere RCMP at 780-204-8900 or your local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.