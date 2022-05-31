165 impaired drivers removed from Alberta roads over long weekend

From May 20 to May 23, the Alberta RCMP removed 165 impaired drivers from roads.

On May 21, the Alberta RCMP participated in National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, and officers were patrolling streets and highways.

“From May 16 to the 23 alone, there were five motor vehicle collisions resulting in the loss of six lives. Three of these collisions were confirmed to involve impairment,” Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services said. “While we continue to enforce traffic laws and maintain order on our provincial roadways, we remind the public that traffic safety is the responsibility of everyone. We urge road users to practice safe driving behaviours every time they get behind the wheel.”

More than 2,800 traffic safety violation tickets were issued, 1,280 motorists were written up for exceeding the speed limit, 74 for distracted driving, and 66 for improper use of vehicle safety restraints.

Blackfalds, Stettler, and Rocky Mountain House RCMP issued 227 mandatory alcohol screenings, an Alberta RCMP media release said.

Cochrane RCMP conducted six check stops in Bighorn, Kananaskis, and Rocky View County, and screened approximately 600 vehicles, with 14 drivers being removed from the road, the release said.