RCMP searching for individuals involved in Domino’s break and enter

1 day ago
The Chestermere RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in a commercial break and enter early Sunday morning.

On April 24, at approximately 3:50 a.m., a male and female smashed the front door and broke into the Domino’s Pizza store in Chestermere. 

One suspect used an axe and a crowbar to break into the store. They attempted to break into the till to steal the cash but were unsuccessful. 

The suspect’s faces were not clearly visible on the store security footage. However, the first suspect was wearing a green hoodie with “True Religion” printed on the back, and dark-coloured pants. 

The second suspect was wearing a green coloured hoodie and had shoulder-length dark-coloured hair.

Anyone with information on the crime or the identity of either suspect is asked to call the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

