RCMP seize firearms and drugs from Gleichen home

The Gleichen RCMP seized firearms and drugs after executing a search warrant at a private residence in Gleichen on Aug. 29.

RCMP obtained a search warrant following an investigation on Aug. 26.

An undisclosed amount of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone, four rifles, one shotgun, two imitation firearms, live ammunition, weapons including a machete, bear spray, and cash was seized from the search warrant, an RCMP media release said.

A 45-year-old Gleichen resident, Justin Andrew Woodside, has been charged with more than 80 criminal code offences including possession of a prohibited weapon, trafficking a controlled substance, unauthorized firearm possession, careless use of firearms, and failing to comply with a release order.

Gleichen resident, 45-year-old, Charlene Marie Annette Coates, has also been charged with 26 criminal code offences including possession of a dangerous weapon, trafficking a controlled substance, and careless use of a firearm.

Woodside and Coates were both remanded into custody following Judicial Interim Release Hearings and are scheduled to appear in Siksika provincial court.

“Gleichen RCMP officers put in the long hours and hard work to get illicit drugs and guns off of the street. This successful search warrant is a reflection of the dedication they have to the communities they serve,” Gleichen RCMP Cpl. Karen Scotland said.