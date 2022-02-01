 RCMP to begin new safety initiative 

Operation Cold Start is expected to decrease crimes of opportunity in the community.

The Chestermere RCMP are joining Calgary Police in Operation Cold Start for the first time.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, RCMP members will be proactively seeking idling vehicles that have been left unattended and contact the owner to educate them on the risks of leaving a vehicle running and unlocked.

If the RCMP member cannot contact the vehicle owner, they will leave an educational pamphlet on the vehicle about the risks

Residents are encouraged to find ways to prevent the theft of their vehicles, such as using a remote starter, remaining in the vehicle while it warms up, never leaving the keys in the vehicle, keeping the vehicle locked, and removing garage door openers from the vehicle.

“Traditionally vehicle thefts increase every winter due to idling and being left unsecured,” Sgt. Joe Stubbs said. “The goal is a crime reduction strategy to educate the community on the risks of leaving idling vehicles unattended and to lower the occurrences of theft of these vehicles.”

The initiative is a province-wide safety strategy that the RCMP are supporting with the anticipation to decrease crimes of opportunity in the community.

“Having a community with fewer easy targets for thieves means the thieves will go elsewhere to commit their crimes,” Stubbs said. “Running vehicles that are unlocked are easy targets for would be criminals and deterring these offenders from coming to a community also helps lower other theft and property related crimes.”