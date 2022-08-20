Red Ribbon participants encouraged to start planning entry

Chestermere and area residents are being called to start planning their Red Ribbon entry for the 33rd annual Chestermere Country Fair on Sept. 10.

There is a variety of categories that youth and adults can enter.

All youth whose entry receives a ribbon in the top three will also have the chance to win a cash prize. This year, more than $1,000 is available to win.

Youth can enter in Red Ribbon categories such as decorated cupcakes, chocolate chip cookies, arrangement of grasses and wildflowers, miniature garden, sunflowers, best-dressed vegetable, odd-shaped vegetable, and an item constructed with vegetable.

Youth can also enter in art categories, such as crochet, knitting and sewing, photography, preschool colouring, kindergarten colouring, rock painting, bird feeders, a LEGO model, or drawing.

The Red Ribbon items must be delivered to the curling rink at the Chestermere rec centre on Sept. 9, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and have an entry form and entry tag.

Judging will begin at approximately 6:15 pm.

Contestants can see how their entries place on Sept. 10, during the country fair.

For more information on the Red Ribbon contest and to see a complete list of categories, visit the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society website at www.rvcagsociety.ca.

The Chestermere Country Fair is the oldest community event hosted by the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society and features a parade, bike decorating contest, mutton busting, bull riding, kid zone, outdoor Harvest Market, and a pancake breakfast.