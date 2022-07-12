RVS appoints Director of Indigenous Learning

Rocky View Schools (RVS) has appointed a Director of Indigenous Learning to support teachers and students in learning, truth, and reconciliation.

Cindy Stefanato will assume the role of Director of Indigenous Learning effective on Aug. 15, an RVS media release said.

“With 14 years supporting the success of Indigenous students, Cindy’s professional and lived experience will make her a valuable addition to our leadership team,” Superintendent of Schools, Greg Luterbach said. “As the first director of this newly created branch, Cindy will be instrumental in guiding our division as we further our commitment to truth and reconciliation and continue learning about Indigenous Ways of Knowing. I extend my congratulations to Cindy and look forward to her work in this role.”

Stefanato holds a Master of Arts in counselling psychology from Yorkville University, a Bachelor of Education, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Lakehead University. She also completed a two-year program at Confederation College, the release said.

Stefanato is a member of Fort William First Nation and worked as a teacher with the Thunder Bay Catholic School District, and the Durham Catholic District School Board.

Before joining RVS in 2021, Stefanato worked as a teacher and Indigenous education consultant and assistant principal with the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) since 2008. Last year, she joined RVS, as assistant principal at Glenbow Elementary School in Cochrane.

Stefanato has worked as a district-wide First Nations, Métis and Inuit teacher, and worked to build connections and relationships with Elders, Knowledge Keepers and the wider Indigenous community in the Treaty 7 Territory, the release said.

“Her work in this position included helping teachers understand the Indigenous experience and history in Canada, while also working directly with Indigenous students,” the release said. “While working as an Indigenous education consultant with CCSD, Stefanato mentored teachers in Indigenous Ways of Knowing and supported the success of Indigenous students.”

The Indigenous Learning branch will be an addition to RVS’ Learning Department and will work to support teachers and students in learning, and reconciliation.

The new branch was created through RVS’ 2022/23 budget and approved by the Board of Trustees in May.

“The branch will support all students in a division-wide commitment to truth and reconciliation, with specific support for Indigenous students,” the release said.

Stefanato, and two other branch members will develop a plan to support truth and reconciliation in a division-wide approach, and support teachers when requested. They will also work with schools to invite an Elder or Knowledge Keeper to support learning, listen to stories or engage with traditional practices, expand libraries that include materials reflective of Indigenous culture, and help with lesson planning that incorporates Indigenous Ways of Knowing.