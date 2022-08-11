RVS preparing students for first bus ride

Rocky View Schools (RVS) is preparing students for their first school bus ride this upcoming school year, with a brand-new resource.

Students who are taking the school bus for the first time this upcoming school year, and their parents or guardians can now watch a short video focusing on what to expect and how to stay safe when taking the bus.

The video follows students as they board the bus, ride the bus to school, and return home, an RVS media release said.

The video also addresses safety tips, such as avoiding the bus danger zone.

“Students may feel excited, nervous, or both when it is time for their first bus ride,” Senior Manager of Transportation Morley Kostecky said. “Keeping students safe is a joint effort and RVS is committed to doing what we can to prepare our families so that the first ride and all rides are successful.”

Families can watch the Learn to Ride the School Bus video on the RVS website.

In addition to the video, RVS is hosting My First Ride, an in-person event at the RVS Education Centre, for new bus riders on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, to learn about school buses, and take a short bus ride.

Bus contractors and school division staff will also be available to answer any questions families have.

To register for My First Ride email, transportation@rockyview.ab.ca.

Students living in rural areas can attend the Aug. 22 event, while students living in urban areas are welcome to attend the Aug. 23 event.

Families have until Aug. 15 to register for transportation for their students in time for the first day of school.