Siksika Nation working to establish a self-administered police force

The provincial government and Siksika Nation are working to establish a police service for the community.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed by the provincial government and Siksika Nation in agreement of working together on initiatives to improve public safety for Siksika Nation members, and develop a funding framework, a government of Alberta media release said.

“The Siksika Nation has identified establishing a police service as a priority for making its communities safer, and Alberta’s government believes in working with communities to help them address important public safety needs. We’re looking forward to productive discussions that will help the Siksika Nation realize its goal of building a safer community for its members,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro said.

A self-administered police service is consistent with the MOU, which calls for Siksika-driven programs and services to address the community’s public safety concerns, the release said.

“Alberta’s government is proud to support initiatives that foster self-determination and community-led solutions. This MOU is a meaningful step on the path toward true reconciliation,” Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson said.

The provincial government and Siksika Nation are now working on an agreement to move forward and provide funding for Indigenous police services.

The Siksika Nation had a police service from 1992 to 2002, however, the organization wasn’t renewed, and the Gleichen RCMP detachment has been responsible for policing Siksika since.

In 2018, Siksika Nation hired an outside firm to conduct a feasibility study to establish a new police service. Since the study, additional research has been conducted on establishing a self-administered police service, such as in a recent business case.

However, the Sikiska Nation can’t proceed under the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program because the federal government has frozen the program while it conducts a review, the release said.

Discussions between the province and Siksika Nation are now focused on developing funding that doesn’t rely on the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program, and identifying other possible funding sources from existing initiatives, the release said.

“It is critical we have our own force back on the Nation. Our own force will reduce response time from police, which could save lives in those critical minutes or seconds in life-threatening situations. From a cost perspective, it would also be more efficient, as our own force would provide more preventative measures and not simply reactive measures to the community. The future is extremely bright for Siksika, and we are excited to continue to work with the Alberta and federal governments to develop the best outcome for all involved,” Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot said.