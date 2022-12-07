Sixth Airdrie Dream Vacation Lottery launched

The Airdrie Knights of Columbus Council 8045 have launched their sixth annual Airdrie Dream Vacation Lottery. During the first five lotteries over $87,000 has been designated for charity support.

We appreciate the support of the community in supporting this lottery where chances of winning the lottery are much better than the major lotteries. Thank you goes out to Save On Foods, CO-OP, Real Canadian Superstore, and Carmela Cabrera (Crowfoot Travel Solutions) for donating early bird prizes. We thank Airdrie City View for their support too.

The first of Early Bird draw is Dec. 18 and a second Early Bird draw is set for Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, 2023.Tickets can be purchased online at https://airdriedreamvacation.ca or after all masses on the weekend at St Paul’s Church and watch for Knights at Various Business Venues throughout the community. The lottery is sanctioned by AGLC with license number 614455.

Each month for twelve months starting in April 2023 we draw for a $2500 dream vacation travel voucher plus four draws of $120 in cash. Together with the early bird prizes there is a total of 71 prizes. The number of tickets printed is only 600. Chances are very good compared to other lotteries.

All of the proceeds are returned to charities such as Airdrie Power, Airdrie Food Bank, Airdrie and District Separate and Public-School Board Parent Councils, Habitat for Humanity Tom Baker Cancer Society, Airdrie Community Choir, Airdrie Boys and Girls Club, Airdrie Festival of Lights, Airdrie and District Hospice Society, Nose Creek Swim Club and Rocky View Foundation to name but a few.

Airdrie Knights of Columbus are involved in other projects in the community such as Coats for Kids, Basketball Free Throw contest for local students, Feed the Hungry and the Special Olympics are some of the other activities the Knights in Airdrie support.