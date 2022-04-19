Southern Canada Faces a Dramatic Increase in Crime Post-COVID

In the 4 months of 2022, Southern Alberta has seen double the homicides than previous years. Experts say that the spike in criminal activity is due to the end of pandemic restrictions.

As the world descended into quarantines and Covid-19 restrictions, we saw a downfall in many types of misconducts, such as street crimes, thefts, and burglaries, while other felonies, such as cybercrimes, domestic violence’s and hate crimes, happened more frequently usual. Keeping these pandemic trends in mind, the spike in criminal activity across North America can be evaluated as a by-product of outbreak restrictions growing looser and the economic state of countries.

The biggest reason for the increased crime stats is considered to be the lack of resources people now have after the two years of Covid. Many across the world are unemployed or not in a job that supplies a sustaining livelihood. With the rapid inflation that has led to many people compromising their quality of life, and the Russia-Ukraine War that has also contributed to the soaring prices, there are a plethora of people that can no longer afford the basic necessities of life. In such situations, it’s only natural to see an increase in crimes such as theft and burglaries.

Domestic disputes can be held accountable for many of the homicides we’ve seen since the pandemic began. In 2022, Calgary police have responded to 10 homicides, 6 of which happened in the span of two weeks. Edmonton has faced 11 fatal homicides so far, while the average from prior years is 7. Of the 11 victims, 2 were shot, 2 were stabbed, 3 passed away from various causes and 4 were shot by the police. Quarantining led to an uprise in domestic disputes that police and experts say have evolved into targeted murders.

6 of the homicides that occurred in Calgary and two of the 11 in Edmonton were shootings, which means that gun violence has also been on the rise. This has been a particular concern for the police department since shootings can easily go awry and hurt an innocent bystander. These shootings are currently thought to be connected to organized crime, gang violence or drug activity, but unrelated to one another.

Doug King, a Mount Royal University criminal justice expert has said that a factor of the increased number of illegal firearms is the United States-Canada border opening and the influx of people involved with the illegal market crossing it.

What’s happening in the continent right now is beyond terrifying. Living so close to areas that have had recent homicides or other criminal activity makes you feel so afraid and unsafe, even in a place that you’ve lived comfortably for most of your life. Many of the crimes we’ve seen in nearby areas have also been targeted specific to women or minorities, which, although unfortunate, is a common trend and often expected. As a girl of colour, being alone in public or being in busier parts of the city has always been a chilling experience but the terror has only doubled after the pandemic. The uncertain nature of life these days has been extremely amplified, which is why I can understand the desperation of people who do not have the resources they need. While I don’t support nor condone any unlawful action, I do think that there are those who are left with no other option. In this situation, the government needs to be more accommodating and provide more support for those struggling. Experts have stated that the trend in crime will most likely continue rising as long as the prices for basic necessities do, which is why the solution would be to nip the issue in the bud. While it’s easy to understand that the government and the country is struggling, issues such as homelessness, poverty and hate crime will almost always be more prominent for minorities. These are the communities that are struggling, and these are the communities that require help. A solution needs to be devised before every minority feels like there is a target on their backs.

If you’re in a place to help others, please consider donating to foundations such as the Calgary Homeless Foundation, Chestermere Food Bank and Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association. For the crisis in Ukraine, you can donate to charities such as MedShare, World Vision, GlobalGiving, Heart to Heart International, and Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, or call 1-800-418-1111.

Although circumstances have been enough to terrify anyone, with a pandemic, war and economic crisis, we need to come together as a community to help those in need. To all those who can help someone else, please do as much as you can to do so. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”