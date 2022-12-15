Strathmore RCMP arrest Calgary auto theft suspect

The Strathmore RCMP arrested a 44-year-old Calgary man, who was found at large on two outstanding auto theft investigations.

On Dec. 7, at approximately 1:30 a.m. during a patrol in Rocky View County, RCMP members found a parked vehicle out of place near a business.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of Calgary.

Members positioned their vehicles close to the suspect vehicle to prevent it from fleeing the area, and upon approach, the driver was found sleeping behind the wheel, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

Members opened the unlocked vehicle door and arrested the occupant.

Tools and various bags filled with goods were found inside the vehicle that RCMP believe to have been stolen.

The occupant, Lakhwinder Mangat of Calgary, was taken to the Strathmore detachment cells and charged with 10 offences, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking, and Traffic Safety Act charges.

Mangat was released during a hearing with conditions and a future court date.

The investigation remains open to identify the owners of the property found within the vehicle.