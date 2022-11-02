Strathmore RCMP arrest Calgary prolific offender

The Strathmore RCMP arrested a Calgary man after he broke into a Conrich home.

On Oct. 31, at approximately 8:48 a.m., the Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of an intruder in a Conrich home.

The homeowners reported that a male had broken into their home through a basement door and fled when he noticed the home was occupied, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

While on the scene, RCMP members received a second complaint of suspicious activity of a male matching the description of the intruder hiding between houses and jumping fences.

RCMP members searched the area, and they found a male who matched the description.

He later confirmed he was involved in the break and enter through video surveillance footage.

RCMP searched the area where the male was and found a bag containing financial cards not belonging to him, illicit Cannabis, and break-in tools.

He was arrested and transported to the Strathmore Detachment for a bail hearing. While in the cell, RCMP members noticed unusual items near the male during routine checks, the release said.

During an inspection, four substances were found, which the male had concealed internally.

RCMP recovered what is believed to be methamphetamine estimated at $4,200, Cannabis, approximately 100 tablets of an unknown drug, and another six tablets of another known drug.

Tyler Reid, 32, of Calgary was remanded into custody to appear at a later date on charges including failure to comply with a condition of a release order, possession of break-in tools, break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unlawful possession of government documents, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP is continuing to investigate, and further charges could be added later.

Reid was at large on a release order for 30 outstanding charges between seven investigations out of Calgary, at the time of his apprehension.

He designated as a prolific offender in Calgary, the release said.

“Repeated apprehension of offenders is becoming more common. I would like to encourage our residents to continue being good neighbours and remain vigilant when it comes to out-of-place or suspicious activity. The presence of video surveillance and timely reporting of suspicious activity greatly assisted in locating the individual involved in this break-in and potentially prevented other crimes,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.