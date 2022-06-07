Strathmore RCMP Arrest Copper Wire Thieves

Wheatland County, Alta. – On June 1, 2022 at approximately 5:21 a.m., Strathmore RCMP received a report from Telus Communications that a break in and theft was in progress at a cell tower location on Range Road 261 South of Highway 24 in Wheatland County.

A vehicle and suspect description was provided by an employee who was live monitoring the theft. An immediate response was made where two culprits were found attempting to leave the site. The responding members blocked the entrance of the site and conducted a high risk take down of the suspects. A male and female occupant exited the vehicle on police direction and were both arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of copper wire, cutting implements, and break in tools.

Both subjects were transported to the Strathmore Detachment and the suspect vehicle was towed for a further search and examination. The vehicle, a Green 1999 Toyota Sienna was reported as driving suspiciously earlier in Foothills County.

The female suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants from other police jurisdictions. She was later released to attend a future court date to face charges in this matter. The male suspect was found to be wanted on nine outstanding warrants between four other police jurisdictions in addition to the charges laid in this matter. A hearing was held were Ryan WATSON, a 45 year old Calgary man was charged and released on documents to appear at a future date. The charges laid included:

Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence;

Theft Over $5,000;

Possession of Break in Tools; and

Operating a MV Without an Operators License.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely. Vigilant monitoring and timely reporting undoubtedly led to the arrests made in this investigation. Copper wire theft remains a persistent problem in rural areas. Strathmore RCMP would like to ask the public to remain observant of commercial sites in their travels for suspicious activity as in this report.