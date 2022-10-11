Strathmore RCMP arrest impaired driver; recover stolen vehicle

The Strathmore RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver, leading to an arrest, and recovery of a stolen vehicle.

On Oct. 1, at approximately 2 p.m., Strathmore RCMP received a report that a white utility van was swerving within the lane and drifting off the shoulder of the road west of Strathmore.

RCMP members responded and located the vehicle on Highway 1 near Range Road 233.

A male driver stopped, exited the vehicle, and was confused, an RCMP media release said.

RCMP members conducted a roadside breath sample, leading to a 72-hour suspension.

Further investigation revealed the male was subject to a driving suspension and subject to release conditions from Manitoba, the release said.

It was also determined the vehicle the male was driving had been reported stolen from Calgary six hours before.

Scott Larocque, 42, of Manitoba was charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Failure to Comply with a Condition of Release. Additional Traffic Safety Act charges were levied in relation to the suspended driving.

Larocque was remanded into custody to appear at a later date.

The vehicle was returned to the owner.

“This report is a positive example of what can be found with timely reporting of suspicious activity or suspected impaired driving. Our members were able to respond in a timely manner to prevent further risk to the public and recover a stolen vehicle. I’d like to thank the person who made this report and encourage the public to continue reporting suspicious activity or dangerous driving,” said Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.