STRATHMORE RCMP RECEIVE REPORT OF DOGS INJURED WITH FIREARM

23 hours ago
RCMP are continuing to investigate who is responsible.

The Strathmore RCMP are investigating an incident of dogs being injured with a firearm.

A Wheatland County resident reported that their dogs had left their property on April 29 and returned on May 1 with gunshot wounds.

Both dogs received treatment and are recovering, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

The dogs are Kangal Shepherd’s that are blonde in color with dark face markings and described as non-aggressive. 

They were believed to have been in the area of Range Road 253 and Township Road 240 South towards Glenmore Trail.

This incident is still under investigation. 

Strathmore RCMP are requesting anyone with information to call Strathmore Detachment at 403-934-3968 or their local police. 

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.

