Strathmore RCMP recover multiple stolen vehicles

The Strathmore RCMP recovered multiple stolen vehicles from a rural property near Langdon.

On Aug. 3 at approximately 8:10 a.m., Strathmore RCMP members received a report that a stolen vehicle was located in Rocky View County near Langdon.

Upon arrival, RCMP members found an unrelated vehicle that was later determined to be stolen.

The vehicle, a 2000’s Blue F350 pickup fled the area and onto a nearby road, an RCMP media release said.

RCMP members monitored the area, and attempted to use a Tire Deflation Device, however, the offender avoided the device and drove through a ditch.

The vehicle was monitored with the assistance of HAWCS and Calgary area RCMP Detachments for approximately four hours until efforts were discontinued, the release said.

A further investigation, with help from the Airdrie RCMP, resulted in the recovery of a stolen pickup truck in Airdrie.

Video surveillance revealed the suspect left the pickup truck and fled the area in a Chevrolet Avalanche which was parked nearby, that was also stolen.

The Strathmore RCMP obtained a search warrant for the rural property, with the assistance from Langdon RCMP members, RCMP Auto Theft Section, RCMP Police Service Dog, and the Strathmore General Investigation Section.

After searching the property, nine vehicles, one trailer filled with property that RCMP believed to be stolen, one rifle, and one motorbike were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are expected on at least one individual.

“Property crime is becoming an increasing problem with offenders operating in a manner dangerous to the public as noted in this occurrence. Despite situations such as this, our members take great care to minimize risk to the public while working to apprehend those responsible for these types of crimes,” Strathmore RCMP S/Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said. “Fortunately, nobody was hurt. We continue to rely on assistance from the public to help identify persons involved in these crimes.”

The Strathmore RCMP is now requesting the publics assistance in identifying the male suspect who fled the property.

RCMP described the suspect as a Caucasian male in his mid 20’s to mid-30s with a dark-coloured sweater and ball cap.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.