Strathmore RCMP recover stolen property near Carseland

On Sept. 30 at approximately 1 a.m., Strathmore RCMP members responded to a condition compliance check of a resident in Wheatland County.

After arriving on the rural property, one investigator recognized a travel trailer that had been reported stolen.

Another travel trailer was parked on the property, which was also determined to be stolen, an RCMP media release said.

While RCMP members were on the property, a man emerged from a residence holding an axe. He was placed under arrest and a warrant to further search the property was obtained.

Strathmore RCMP members, with assistance from the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, recovered a 2019 Montana travel trailer stolen from a storage yard in Rocky View County, a 2014 Torque travel trailer stolen out of Westlock, a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta stolen out of Calgary, a 1989 Honda CBR600 motorbike stolen out of Calgary, a Ford F350 with the VIN removed, a utility trailer, tools and equipment, and pieces of identification not belonging to the property occupants.

During the property search, other property occupants were located and arrested and later held for bail hearings.

A 54-year-old Wheatland County resident, Domingus Dachuna was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, under $5,000, and illegal possession of government documents.

Michaela Felice, 21, of Airdrie was charged with the same offences and also wanted by Calgary Police for 17 charges including property, unlawful possession of stolen credit cards, unlawful possession of identifying documents, and firearm offences.

Travis Birch, 42, of Calgary was charged with the same offences, and failure to comply with a release order.

Birch was wanted by Calgary Police for 19 charges including property, fraud, unlawful possession of identity documents, and firearm offences.

“The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid. Investigations such as this are becoming more frequent as we continue to deal with regional habitual offenders. Strathmore Detachment members continue to recover property, make arrests, and solve crime as part of our overall crime reduction strategies,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.