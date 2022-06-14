Strathmore RCMP respond to child abduction

The Strathmore RCMP arrested a 27-year-old Calgary man after stealing a vehicle with an infant still inside.

On June 4, at approximately 10:24 a.m., the Strathmore RCMP received a report that a vehicle was stolen with a five-month-old child inside.

The occupants of the vehicle had stopped for a break and were beside the vehicle, when a male jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away, an RCMP media release said.

One of the vehicle’s occupants flagged down a passing vehicle, and they followed the male while giving information to the RCMP dispatch.

Responding RCMP members closed in on the vehicles location, and the Calgary Police Services (CPS) HAWCS helicopter monitored the vehicle.

The vehicle travelled on rural roads at high rates of speed and entered onto Highway 1 Westbound travelling over 160 km/h.

The driver stopped by the Highway 1 and Highway 9 overpass, and removed the child from the vehicle, putting the infant on the side of the road, before speeding away and ignoring police commands.

An RCMP member removed the infant from the highway and reunited the child with the complainant when they arrived on the scene with the individual who initially followed the stolen vehicle. The child’s mother arrived shortly after.

The suspect continued onto Township Road 243 and Range Road 281 near Chestermere, where they reached a gate at a new development and got stuck trying to turn around to avoid police.

The suspect then fled on foot but remained visible to HAWCS who directed members to the offender’s location, the release said.

Strathmore members assisted by Chestermere members located and took the offender into custody where he was charged.

His charges included the abduction of a child under 14, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, dangerous driving, and failure to comply with a condition of release.

“Police do not normally advise the public to chase or follow stolen vehicles as it creates a high-risk situation where everyone involved could be seriously injured or worse. This situation however differed in consideration of the safety and wellbeing of an innocent child who thankfully was recovered unharmed,” the release said.

“I would like to thank our community member who stopped to provide assistance and helped to relay valuable information to our responding members. This is a strong example of a close community looking out for each other. I am thankful we were able to reunite the child with their family and that nobody was hurt. We enjoy a close working relationship with our law enforcement partners in the area including our surrounding RCMP Detachments and Calgary Police Service. The ability to work closely together in a coordinated response was a major factor in bringing about a safe end to this incident,” Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.