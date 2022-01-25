Strathmore RCMP respond to vehicle collision involving a pedestrian

The pedestrian was taken to a Calgary hospital for life-threatening injuries

On Jan. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Strathmore RCMP received a call of a motor vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian east of Langdon.

Strathmore and Langdon RCMP, Langdon Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and STARS responded to the collision along Dead Horse Road.

The preliminary investigation reveals the SUV was travelling eastbound when it collided with a male pedestrian walking on the road.

The 41-year-old pedestrian was transported to a Calgary hospital by STARS for life-threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old female driver and the 15-year-old male passenger of the vehicle were uninjured.

The road was not passable for approximately 4 hours; however, traffic was not adversely affected.

An Alberta RCMP Collision Analyst was engaged and is assisting Strathmore and Langdon RCMP in their ongoing investigation.