STRATHMORE RESIDENT ARRESTED IN RELATION TO DUNMORE BREAK AND ENTER

Strathmore and Redcliff RCMP recover guns, cash, and drugs after executing search warrant.

On May 12, Strathmore RCMP received an assistance request from Redcliff RCMP in relation to a Dunmore break and enter on May 5.

A suspect forced their way into a gun club and firearms store using a stolen vehicle to steal handguns, and Redcliff RCMP believed the suspect was residing in Strathmore, the RCMP media release said.

Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) members commenced efforts to locate the suspect at a residence, and during their search, a male matching the description of the suspect was spotted walking in the area.

A GIS member followed the suspect on foot while calling for assistance from uniformed members. Upon noticing the arriving marked police vehicles, the suspect cut through a residential yard temporarily out of sight for a brief period, the release said.

The suspect was later located and was arrested by a GIS member.

A search warrant was obtained and executed by Strathmore GIS members at a local residence where the suspect was staying.

Several items were seized in relation to the Dunmore break in which included drugs, cash, and ammunition.

A backpack discarded by the suspect while he attempted to evade police was later located during a ground search which contained three handguns, one restricted rifle, a large amount of cocaine, ammunition, and over $8,000 in cash.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Strathmore resident was charged in relation to the break and enter and additional new charges, held for a hearing, and remanded into custody.

His current charges include break and enter with intent to steal a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence, possession of a firearm and ammunition in contravention of a prohibition order, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, unsafe storage and handling of a firearm, carry a concealed firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of restricted or prohibited firearms for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm with serial number removed possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing and led by Redcliff RCMP. Further charges may be laid.

“The quick identification of this suspect by investigators in Redcliff made it possible to locate and arrest this person before further offences could be committed, and to prevent further unlawful possession of these firearms. This investigation highlights the seamless cooperation between RCMP detachments to solve a crime, recover property, and apprehend offenders to keep our communities safe,” Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.