The Chestermere Chamber of Commerce hosted the 5th Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala on April 30th at Lakeside Greens Golf Club.

The event was well attended by business owners, managers and support staff, community volunteers, non-profit organizations, MLA Aheer, Mayor Colvin, Deputy-Mayor Foat and Councillors Dean, Funk, Hanley, and Johal-Watt. With regrets, Councillor Narayan was not available to attend the event.

Guests were greeted with a Red-Carpet entrance, courtesy of Dr. Jed Snatic of Lifepath Wellness, and were seated at a beautiful table decorated with a floral centrepiece designed by Anthurium Floral. Lucky seat winners at each table got to take the floral centrepiece home at the end of the evening!

We Love 2 Click provided guests with a fun photo opportunity where people could be as inventive or as serious as they wished to be! We saw many people sharing their photo with friends and associates to create a fun and lasting memory!

Graydon Pease of the Voice Choice served as the MC for the event, smoothly keeping the action-packed evening on track. Patty Sproule opened the evening with the Treaty 7 Land Acknowledgement, followed by speeches from Chestermere/Strathmore MLA Aheer and City of Chestermere Mayor Colvin. Akesh Aheer then gave a moving solo performance of 2 opera songs.

Chef John Santos and Staff delivered their usual fantastic fare with a beautiful buffet supper consisting of a choice of salad, roasted mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted vegetables, herbed roasted chicken, vegetarian lasagna and fresh dinner rolls. A delicious vegan option was available to patrons with advance order. The dessert table was an irresistible delight with a chocolate fountain surrounded by an assortment of fresh fruit, biscuits, marshmallows and rice crispy squares for dipping in the warm liquid chocolate.

The Chamber’s Business Excellence Awards Gala (BEAG) is normally held every year, however, the 2021 event was cancelled due to the pandemic. After much deliberation the Chamber Board of Directors and BEAG Committee elected to combine the business activity of 2020 and 2021 into one year with Awards being presented in 2022.

In March 2022, Chestermere Residents were asked to nominate their favourite Community Volunteer, Community Non-profit Service Organization and various Chesteremere Businesses in their specific award categories. The list of Nominees was compiled into Award Categories and emailed to the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce Members to vote on. All CCC Members received 1 vote ballot per Membership.

The following Awards were presented to the Recipients:

Community Spirit – Individual (Volunteer) Tie between Alex Halat and Steve King

Community Spirit – Non-Profit Service Organization – Rotary Chestermere

Community Spirit – Business – Tim Hortons

Recreation, Leisure & Sport: Camp Chestermere

Retail Experience: Tie between United Cloud & Lakeshore Spa

Dining Experience: Van Son Vietnamese Cuisine

Small Business Award: Tie between Pizza Lite and Isaac Achal Professional Corporation

Medium Business: Chestermere Law

Large Business: Eric’s No Frills

NEW Home-Based Business: Sweet Creek Custom Cookies

Home-Based Business: Chestermere Heating & Cooling

Rising Start: Luna P.L.A.Y. Kids

Milestone Recognition Plaques were presented to businesses for 5+ years, 10+ years, 25+ years and 50+ years.

Past President Recognition Awards were presented to Michelle Eldjarnson, Zane Southgate and Shannon Dean.

Thank you, City of Chestermere for the generous sponsorship of the Awards! Thank you, Mayor Colvin, Deputy-Mayor Foat and Councillors Dean, Funk, Hanley, and Johal-Watt for participating in presenting the Awards to the Recipients!

Thank you, Stephen Jeffrey of Anchor Media for providing the Dance Playlist for the After the Awards entertainment!

Thank you, United Cloud for the generous sponsorship donation. Thank you, Chamber Board Members and BEAG Committee members for the many hours of volunteer work for this event!

It’s been a long road finding our way back to holding this exciting and important event to acknowledge, honour and celebrate the wonderful Businesses & Volunteers in our community! On behalf of the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors wishes to congratulate all the Nominees and Recipients for the 2022 Business Excellence Awards. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this evening and made it so special!

Look for more exciting events to be hosted by the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce in 2022!