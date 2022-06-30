The most popular baby names in Alberta announced

Olivia and Noah are among the most popular baby names in the province from 2021.

Last year, 49,938 babies were born in Alberta with 25,714 boys, 24,219 girls and five genders not stated in the initial registration, a provincial government media release said.

Olivia has maintained a record-setting popularity streak for girls’ names, as it’s been at the top of the list since 2013, and Noah placed first among baby boy names for the third consecutive year.

Charlotte, Ava, Emma and Amelia were among the top five most popular names for baby girls, while Jack, Oliver, Liam and Theodore were popular choices for boys, the release said.

“I want to congratulate everyone who welcomed a new addition to their family in 2021. After a challenging couple of years, the birth of a baby is something we can all celebrate. The future is bright for Alberta families, as parents are now benefiting from our made-in-Alberta child-care agreement with the federal government that reduces fees for parents of children who are newborn to kindergarten age by an average of half this year, and an average of $10 per day in 2026.

We look forward to watching these children grow up and seeing how they shape the future of our province,” Minister of Service Alberta Nate Glubish said.

Baby names in 2021 showcased parents’ creativity, as there was a spike in names such as Archangel, Chickadee, Tuba and Jocko.

Other names were inspired by fictional characters such as Mads, Jedi, Anakin, Hobbes, Furious, vehicles including Audi, Benz, Royce, Chevy, Mercedes, locations like Monaco, Scotland, Denver, Brisbane, Nairobi, and music including Zeppelin, Jagger, and Jethro.

In 2021, the names Evelyn, Henry, Chloe and Aria have increased in popularity, and are now on the top 10 name list.

Historically, Jessica, Emily, Olivia, Matthew, Ethan, and Liam have spent the longest time period at number one on the list.