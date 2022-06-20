The Province lifts remaining COVID health restrictions

The province is taking the final step in easing public health measures.

Based on PCR test positivity and wastewater surveillance, the rate of new hospitalizations has been declining, as the province moves past the Omicron BA.2 wave, a provincial media release said.

“We need to live with COVID-19 while accepting that it will continue to be present. We’ll continue to work to keep Albertans safe by ensuring access to vaccines, antivirals, and rapid tests, through ongoing COVID-19 surveillance, and by enhancing healthcare system capacity,” Minister of Health Jason Copping said.

On June 14, the province lifted restrictions including mandatory masking on public transit, ending mandatory isolation, however, isolation is recommended for anyone who has symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19.

Masking and any other measures to protect patients in Alberta Health Services (AHS) and contracted health facilities will remain in place, through an infection prevention and control policy.

Health measures including isolation of symptomatic residents, outbreak protocols and masking will remain in effect in continuing care settings.

“Learning to live with COVID-19 does not mean forgetting about it. As we bring COVID-19 management in line with other respiratory diseases, it will continue to be vital that we receive our primary vaccine series and any additional booster doses we are eligible for and continue good habits like washing our hands regularly and avoiding being around others if we feel sick,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

The province is beginning work to prepare for the respiratory virus season that fall, and winter brings, such as maintaining surveillance and testing programs and preparing to expand acute care surge capacity, the release said.

The province is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines and provides no-cost rapid tests.