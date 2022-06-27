Water quality advisory lifted for Chestermere Lake

Alberta Health Services (AHS) have lifted the water quality advisory for all of Chestermere Lake.

Anniversary Park Beach, Cove Park Beach and Sunset Park Beach have been fully reopened, after AHS issued a water quality advisory due to elevated fecal bacteria levels on June 17.

“Repeated test results have shown a significant improvement in the water quality,” Interim City Director, Cameron Wong said. “After consultation with Alberta Health Services, we can safely open these beaches, park areas, and the water for the enjoyment of the public.”

The advisory was issued after water samples taken by AHS officials exceeded the provincial Enterococcus water quality guideline for recreation swimming, the City of Chestermere website said.

With elevated fecal bacteria levels, gastrointestinal illness could result from contact with the water and there was the possibility of skin, ear, and eye infections with water contact, the AHS advisory said.

“The lowered water quality was the result of spring run-off and recent rain events Chestermere experienced,” the City of Chestermere website said. “Since then, additional testing above the weekly sampling was completed and results showed an improvement in water quality, with all levels well below AHS guidelines.”

Water testing will continue throughout the summer.

The city thanks residents and visitors for their patience and compliance as the precautionary measures were taken in the interest of public safety.