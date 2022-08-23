Water service replacement work underway

Construction to replace underground copper water service pipes is underway in Chestermere’s Cove and Lakeview neighbourhoods.

The copper water service pipes bring clean drinking water from the city’s main supply to residents’ homes. However, due to the soil condition, the pipes have experienced high deterioration over time, said the city’s communication manager Melinda Lundy.

Approximately 40 existing copper water pipes and connections in the Cove and Lakeview neighbourhoods have been identified to be replaced.

“The work will mean that connections from the water main to the homeowner’s property line are replaced and will include the curb connection valve at each spot selected,” Lundy said. “They will be replaced with a pipe that is resistant to these types of soils called PEX.”

Most of the homes were completed in 2021, but the remainder of construction to the Lakeview area is now underway.

The water service replacement project began last summer, and work was paused during the fall and winter months. Work began again in June and is expected to be completed in September.

Depending on the type of work needed, the city will reach out to homeowners in different ways. If the city is completing planned repairs or construction, residents will be notified through social media or with door knockers left at their homes.

“If it is a time-sensitive repair, we reach out directly by knocking on residents’ doors, it’s the most effective way,” Lundy said. “If it is a home-specific repair or project, we reach out to the homeowner directly, either in-person or direct mail depending on the timeframe.”

Residents in areas impacted by construction projects are notified by the city of road closures and diversions before work begins. Residents living in the immediate area are given a flyer notifying them of the work in the area a week before construction starts, Lundy said.

Residents who are directly impacted by construction projects receive a letter explaining the work being done, expected start and finish dates, the possible impacts, and a contact number if they have any questions.

Construction crews check in with residents who are directly impacted two days before, and the morning the work begins.

The city installs signage around the construction site to explain the project, and the impact residents who are not directly affected can expect, and updates social media pages when work begins.

“Whenever construction projects impact residents, we are committed to informing those affected as soon as possible,” Lundy said. “Whenever possible, the City of Chestermere notifies residents of pre-planned and emergency construction being completed such as utilities to work roadway, park, and sidewalk repairs, and major capital construction projects, such as our stormwater replacement initiative we completed earlier this year.”

The city is encouraging residents to stay up to date on community projects, and city updates by registering to receive city emails at https://www.chestermere.ca/list.aspx, and time-sensitive information at https://www.chestermere.ca/964/Voyent-Alert.

“We always strive to provide residents with timely and accurate information on anything that may impact their daily lives,” Lundy said.

More information on the copper service replacement can be found on the City of Chestermere website, https://www.chestermere.ca/1149/Utility-Upgrades.