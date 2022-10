The Western Irrigation District (WID) is lowering the water levels of Chestermere Lake on Oct. 10.

The water levels are lowered every year in the fall to prepare for the winter season.

The City of Chestermere will close the John Peake Park boat launch for the season when the WID lowers the water levels.

Residents are reminded to ensure any watercraft is out of the water before the lake is lowered.

In the spring, the WID will return Chestermere Lake to summer levels.