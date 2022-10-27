Work continues on Chestermere’s priority dog park project

Chestermere City Council, city administration, and local organizations are continuing work to complete council’s priority dog park project.

City administration was directed to look into a non-standardized procurement agreement for the dog park at the Oct. 4 council meeting.

The dog park project was approved in April, with a budget of $195,000.

It was later determined that to complete the existing design of the park, the cost would be double.

To stay within the budget, Growth and Development Officer Carly Davies explained the city would have to remove the top three acres of the park and remove the parking lot.

The updated design scope of the park would include more than 2 acres, foyers and catch pens, garbage cans, benches, informational signage, and a chain link fence.

“To come within budget the bare minimum can be installed,” Davies said. “AltaLink was able to allow administration to process this new area under the original request to save time. The new scope would be easy to review as there isn’t any new items.”

In September, a request to utilize volunteers and donations from community organizations was brought to council, where volunteers would donate their time to build the dog park.

“Based on the final designs, we’re OK to go forward, there was a little concern of using volunteers and people without liability insurance,” Davies said.

It was determined that the dog park amenities must be 12 metres away from the AltaLink towers.

“It’s my understanding that AtlaLink isn’t in favour of having volunteers,” Davies said. “It’s unfortunate that the scale and budget don’t work under these circumstances, but the power lines, we need to be safe.”

For a five-acre dog park, the budget is estimated at $400,000.

“It’s a shame that when the community wants to sponsor an event, that we have to go through these difficulties getting it done,” City Councillor Stephen Hanley said. “It discourages people in the community from wanting to give back to their community.”

The city gathered feedback from residents about the project during an open house.

Many residents were happy to have a fenced area and to have an alternative area to take their dogs that is not next to the water.

Residents also expressed concerns about the project, such as late-night noise and vandalism, increased traffic, safety concerns, and the impacts on neighbourhoods.

“Most are in favour of a fenced-in dog park, but not so close to existing residents, not in my backyard,” Davies said.

Going forward, city administration is working with City Councillor Mel Foat and the committee to ensure the park is named “Steve King,” signage reflecting the naming of the park is installed, an agility course is installed, sunflowers are planted, and dog bag dispensers are installed.

“After recognizing the amazing opportunities that the community members have rallied behind resident and Deputy Mayor Foat, administration will work with the committee to help them,” Davies said.