Chestermere Announces Nomination Day for Upcoming By-Election

Chestermere is set to hold a pivotal by-election on June 24, 2024, to elect a new Mayor and five City Councillors, as announced by the City in compliance with the Municipal Government Act. This significant event follows the official declaration of Nomination Day on May 27th, by which all candidates must submit their nominations.

The Returning Officer will be accepting nominations at the City Hall, with specific part-time hours to accommodate potential candidates: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Notably, the office will observe a closure on Victoria Day but will remain open on Tuesday, May 21, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Prospective candidates looking to understand more about the election process and the roles they are vying for can attend a special workshop on Wednesday, May 22 at 4:30 PM in the Council Chambers. The workshop aims to provide insights into the responsibilities of office and the nomination process.

Candidates are reminded that a $250 deposit is required with their nomination forms, payable to the City of Chestermere by cash, money order, or certified cheque. A receipt for this deposit will be provided within 24 hours.

Given the importance of these roles in shaping Chestermere’s future, the city’s administration is actively encouraging a broad and diverse range of candidates to consider running for office. By doing so, they aim to ensure the council represents the community’s dynamic demographic makeup.

Those interested in submitting their nomination or scheduling a meeting with the Returning Officer must do so by appointment. With the nomination deadline fast approaching on May 27th at noon, potential candidates are urged to finalize their decision and prepare their documentation promptly.

This by-election represents a crucial opportunity for residents to influence Chestermere’s path forward in areas like local governance, community development, and public policy. Residents are encouraged to participate actively in the electoral process, either as candidates or informed voters.

For further information or to arrange an appointment with the Returning Officer, candidates may reach out directly to Noshy Karbani | nkarbani@chestermere.ca

Interested parties can download the nomination forms from the city’s website at

https://thecityofchestermere.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/LGS0753-Chestermere-Council-3-1.pdf

