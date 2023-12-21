Airdrie Integrated Rural RCMP investigating Church arson

Wheatland County, Alta. – On Dec. 20, 2023, at approximately 6:24 a.m., Airdrie Integrated Rural RCMP received a complaint of a structure fire at the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church, located on Range Road 242 in Wheatland County. When fire crews arrived, the Church was fully engulfed in flames.

A fire investigator was called to assist, and later that day, the fire was deemed to be an arson. The RCMP are now investigating and are seeking public assistance.

If anyone has any information regarding this arson, please contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403‐ 945‐7200, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), online at www. P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.

