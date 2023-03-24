Alberta RCMP bringing awareness to common scam types during Fraud Prevention Month 

The Alberta RCMP is sharing tips on how to prevent falling victim to common scams during Fraud Prevention Month.

Throughout March, the RCMP are sharing tips and resources in support of the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association’s (ACCPA) Fraud Prevention Month campaign to educate Albertans on how fraudulent activity impacts communities, an RCMP press release said.

ACCPA and the RCMP are focusing on investment scams including investment fraud through social media, pyramid schemes, cryptocurrency schemes, real estate scams, and offshore investment schemes.

“Investment scams often appear as business opportunities that are just too good to be true. Always be suspicious of unsolicited investment opportunities, even from friends and family members,” Alberta RCMP Provincial Economic Crime Team Cpl. Sean Milne said.

The RCMP is encouraging Albertans to better protect themselves from investment scams by always getting a second opinion, being skeptical of unsolicited investment opportunities, being suspicious of time-limited or high-pressure salespeople, and researching how the investment works, the risks, and the fees.

Identity theft including fraud, phone scams, email scams, and mail theft is another main focus for RCMP throughout Fraud Prevention Month.

The RCMP encourages Albertans to shred personal and financial documents before disposal, check mail regularly, and check accounts regularly for unusual updates.

Albertans can also help raise identity theft awareness by sharing strange experiences with friends and family, the release said.

“Identity fraud is one of the most common forms of fraud in Canada. Criminals will often steal a person’s identity to commit other crimes such as fraudulently applying for loans or credit cards, opening bank accounts, transferring bank funds and more,” Milne said.

To report fraud, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website, or call 1-888-495-8501, and contact your personal bank and credit card company if you believe personal or financial information has been compromised.