Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigating officer-involved shooting in Wheatland County

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Wheatland County.

On Feb. 12, ASIRT began to investigate the officer-involved shooting, resulting in an injury.

At approximately 1:56 p.m., the Calgary Police Service (CPS) received a call from a family member of the affected person who notified CPS that they had threatened suicide before leaving in a vehicle.

The person was found travelling east from Calgary on Highway 564, and was followed by the police HAWCS helicopter, capturing the person’s vehicle travelling at excessive speeds, and driving into coming traffic causing other drivers to swerve, an ASIRT press release said.

Police worked with RCMP and deployed a spike belt, bringing the vehicle to a stop on Highway 564.

When the vehicle was stopped, the driver got out, and ran at an RCMP officer holding a knife in their hand and yelling threats at the officer trying to retreat from them, the release said.

The driver attempted to enter the RCMP vehicle when the officer fired a conductive energy weapon but failed to stop them.

The driver then ran at the officer, still holding a knife, who discharged their firearm, striking the person and causing them to fall to the ground and drop the knife.

The interaction was captured by HAWCS video and recording equipment in the officer’s vehicle.

The driver was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital where they remain receiving treatment.

ASIRT’s investigation is examining the use of force by the officer.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, and serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct, the release said.