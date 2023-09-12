Alberta’s Energy Advocacy on the Global Stage The Rise in Campaign Funding

For our Chestermere readers keenly observing Alberta’s energy sphere, new revelations indicate a substantial elevation in public funding directed at the Canadian Energy Centre’s endeavours to reshape perceptions around Alberta’s oil and gas sector.

Alberta’s United Conservative government launched the agency with the mission to counter perceived misinformation about the province’s prime industry. However, the label “war room” has been frequently, albeit unofficially, attached to it. A standout figure from its latest annual report: a staggering $22-million contract last year meant for a media campaign. This figure is approximately triple the grant it received from the government just a year prior.

Kathleen Ganley, the Opposition New Democrat energy critic, weighed in on the allocation: “Think of the other avenues this money could’ve flowed into.”

The specifics regarding this campaign expenditure are thinly detailed in the annual report, with a lone mention under “RFP — Agency of Record”. Aimed at audiences in the U.S., Europe, the UK, and Canada, much remains unclear, from the distribution of funds to the campaign outcomes, and which initiatives are still ongoing.

Nevertheless, our American neighbours’ Foreign Agent Registry offers a clearer picture. Detailed filings reveal that a sum of $159,593.51 was earmarked for Wall Street Journal advertisements. There’s also evidence of a contract inked between the Alberta government and DDB, an international marketing firm with footholds in Edmonton and Washington. This document divulges a $1.7 million outlay (from a $3.8 million budget) to assure Americans of the sustained relevance of fossil fuels and Alberta’s credibility as a regulated, environmentally-conscious supplier.

One advertisement read, “When America opts for Canadian oil, it’s embracing energy that prioritizes environmental excellence.” Notably, the U.S. budget also set aside US$150,000 for “rapid response media criticism.”

The aforementioned contract also sheds light on a budget of C$5.7 million dedicated to Europe and the UK, while an identical $22 million is allocated for Canadian campaigns, with details scanty at best.

As of now, the energy centre remains tight-lipped on further clarifications on this matter, while an Alberta Energy spokesperson offered minimal information, simply naming DDB as the lead advertising agency.

Kathleen Ganley voiced concerns about the UCP government’s transparency and pondered on the transformative potential of the $22 million if deployed differently. “Imagine bolstering our educational sectors with that sum,” she suggested.

The Canadian Energy Centre, since its 2019 inception, has taken a proactive stance in championing Alberta’s energy industry, even countering perceived biases in renowned international publications and media content. A noteworthy dip came in March 2020 when the agency’s budget saw a drastic 90% cut from its $30-million. At that time, a pause on all paid advertisements and external collaborations was declared.

Chestermere remains watchful, awaiting further elucidations on these developments. The balance between energy advocacy and fiscal prudence remains a matter of public interest.