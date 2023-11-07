Alberta’s Exit from CPP: A Complex International Dance, Warns Finance Minister Freeland

In what could be a major hurdle for Alberta, Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has outlined the intricate process that the province would have to navigate if it decides to exit the Canada Pension Plan (CPP). Speaking after a virtual meeting with provincial finance ministers, Freeland detailed the ramifications of Alberta taking such a step, emphasizing that the province would need to undertake a “complex and multi-year process” to negotiate international social security agreements.

This challenge arises for Albertans who have spent parts of their careers working abroad. While Canada already has 60 such agreements, Alberta would be starting from scratch. As a point of reference, Quebec, which has its own pension plan, has brokered agreements with 39 countries.

Minister Freeland, who identifies as a “proud daughter of Alberta,” brought to light other considerations both the Alberta and federal governments would have to ponder if Premier Danielle Smith pulls the province from the federal retirement framework. “Of course Alberta has the right to withdraw,” noted Freeland, “But such a decision impacts every single Canadian.”

The broader national sentiment resonates with the feedback Freeland has been receiving. Many Albertans have voiced their concerns about such a drastic change. Responding to this, she has tasked the chief actuary with calculating the “asset transfer” based on a judicious interpretation of the CPP legislation.

Addressing the media during Friday’s briefing, Minister Freeland elucidated the broader concerns tied to Alberta forging its path. Amid “geopolitical uncertainty” and “global economic uncertainty,” she believes that the timing couldn’t be more challenging.

Alberta’s rationale for considering such a shift is its belief that its workers have disproportionately contributed to the national fund. The Alberta government posits that the province could realize substantial savings and payouts by leaving the CPP.

Premier Smith, initially considering a 2025 referendum on the topic, has now hit the pause button, awaiting a clear figure on Alberta’s potential gains upon leaving the CPP. Whether these economic benefits can offset the complexities outlined by Minister Freeland remains a crucial question for Alberta’s future.